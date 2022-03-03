Davis Cup 2022, India vs Denmark: Live Telecast, Streaming, Squad And Other Details

Davis Cup action is all set to return to India after a gap of three years. The home team will host Denmark on grass for Davis Cup World Group 1 play-off tie at the Delhi Gymkhana Club on March 4 and 5.

The last time, India hosted a Davis Cup tie was in 2019 against Italy in Kolkata, the hosts lost 1-3 playing on a grass surface. Notably, the two-day contest will be the first between India and Denmark since 1984, when the visitors won 3-2 at Aarhus. However, a lot has changed for both sides and the hosts will look to exploit the home advantage and emerge victorious in the World Group I Play-off tie.

From the squads, match card, and to the live telecast all you need to know about the Davis Cup World Group 1 play-off tie against Denmark on Friday and Saturday.

Squads: Rohit Rajpal is the non-playing captain of the Indian team and the squad has the likes of Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Divij Sharan. Zeeshan Ali is the coach, while Saketh Myneni and Digvijay Pratap Singh are the two reserve players in the squad.

Seasoned doubles player Frederik Nielsen will spearhead the Danish challenge against India. Mikael Torpegaard, Johannes Ingildsen, Christian Sigsgaard and Elmer Moller are the other players in the squad. Martin Killemose Linnet and Jacob Holst are the coaches.

Davis Cup 2022: India vs Denmark Match card

Friday, March 4: Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Christian Sigsgaard, at 11:00 AM IST

Yuki Bhambri vs Mikael Torpegaard – after the first match

Saturday, March 5: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan vs Johannes Ingildsen, Frederik Nielsen – 10:00 AM IST

Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Mikael Torpegaard – after the first match

Yuki Bhambri vs Christian Sigsgaard – after the second match

Spectators are allowed at the venue?

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi Gymkhana Club will allow spectators at the venue. The Delhi Gymkhana Club administrator and Organising Committee co-Chairman Om Pathak said, all tickets will be complimentary and will be issued on first cum first serve basis.

Where can you watch the telecast of the Davis Cup tie live?

The live coverage of the Davis Cup tie will be televised on Sony Pictures Networks India channels in India.

Where can the Davis Cup tie be live-streamed?

Live streaming will be available on Sony’s premium OTT platform, SonyLIV app and website.

