English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eugenie Bouchard Relishing Test Against 'Number One' Serena Williams
The former Wimbledon finalist has targeted 2019 as the year she will rejoin the tennis elite after a slide down the rankings to number 79 in the world.
(Image: Australian Open)
Loading...
Eugenie Bouchard insisted Tuesday she was thrilled to face Serena Williams in the Australian Open second round, saying it will provide a gauge of how her comeback is progressing.
The former Wimbledon finalist has targeted 2019 as the year she will rejoin the tennis elite after a slide down the rankings to number 79 in the world.
But after a 6-2, 6-1 first round win over China's Peng Shuai, the Canadian finds herself drawn against a fired-up Williams, who is chasing a record-equalling 24th Slam at Melbourne Park.
Most would complain about meeting her so early in the tournament but Bouchard said it was an honour to test herself against "the greatest ever".
"Her ranking is top 20 right now, but to me she's always basically number one," she said.
"I admire the longevity of her career, her dominance over such a long amount of time, how she's come back so many times from injury, pregnancy."
Bouchard has lost her only two meetings with Williams, who is gunning for her eighth Australian title.
The American was full of praise for Bouchard's determination to return to the pinnacle of the sport.
"She does everything well, and I really like that she doesn't quit," Williams said.
"People write her off and she doesn't let that bother her. She continues to fight and do what she needs to do. I think that's really good."
The former Wimbledon finalist has targeted 2019 as the year she will rejoin the tennis elite after a slide down the rankings to number 79 in the world.
But after a 6-2, 6-1 first round win over China's Peng Shuai, the Canadian finds herself drawn against a fired-up Williams, who is chasing a record-equalling 24th Slam at Melbourne Park.
Most would complain about meeting her so early in the tournament but Bouchard said it was an honour to test herself against "the greatest ever".
"Her ranking is top 20 right now, but to me she's always basically number one," she said.
"I admire the longevity of her career, her dominance over such a long amount of time, how she's come back so many times from injury, pregnancy."
Bouchard has lost her only two meetings with Williams, who is gunning for her eighth Australian title.
The American was full of praise for Bouchard's determination to return to the pinnacle of the sport.
"She does everything well, and I really like that she doesn't quit," Williams said.
"People write her off and she doesn't let that bother her. She continues to fight and do what she needs to do. I think that's really good."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Share Ranveer Singh's Apology Video After His Remarks on Koffee With Karan Received Flak
- Rajinikanth's Petta Beats Ajith's Viswasam at Box Office, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark
- New 2019 Hyundai Creta Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch, to Get Ventilated Seats
- Novak Djokovic Begins Seventh Aussie Open Title Bid with Romp
- AFC Asian Cup: Jhingan’s Stellar Show in Vain After Halder’s Tired Tackle Sends India Crashing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results