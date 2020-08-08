Happy Birthday Roger Federer: Facts and Records of the GOAT as Swiss Maestro Turns 39

The world of tennis has produced some great players and Roger Federer is definitely one of them. An ace of the game as well as sportsmanship, Federer is celebrating his 39th birthday on August 8. The Swiss professional tennis player debuted in 1998 and there has been no looking back ever since. The GOAT has several records and accomplishments to his name and sits at the pinnacle of men’s tennis.

However, if you think tennis has always been the only goal in his life, you may need to know that his favourite sports as a kid were badminton and basketball.

On Federer's birthday, here’s a look at some other interesting facts about the Swiss master.

1. Federer has a world record of playing a number of Grand Slam finals, playing 31 and winning 20.

2. Apart from his game, Federer is also a master of languages, with ability to speak six of them. He holds dual citizenship of Switzerland and South Africa.

3. In his debut year 1998, Federer won the boy’s championship in Wimbledon. However, he lost in the US Open finals.

4. Now, known for his cool composure, Federer was once famous for being hot-headed. This changed drastically after the death of his former coach Peter Carter.

5. Federer tied the knot with tennis player Mirka Vavrinec in 2009. They have two pairs of twins together.

6. As he was considered “unsuitable” for the Swiss military in 2003, Federer had to make ways in civil protection as a part of compulsory national service in the country.

7. The player has held the ranking of ATP World No. 1 for 310 weeks in his career, with a record of 237 consecutive weeks.

8. Federer was awarded an honorary doctorate by his home university in Basel, in November 2017 for his role in enhancing the reputation of his country.

9. Federer has successfully held at least one Grand Slam title every year between July 2003 and January 2011, which ended with the semi-finals of the 2011 Australian Open.

10. Federer also holds the record of becoming the first living person to be commemorated in Swiss currency in December 2019.