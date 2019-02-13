English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In-form Tsonga Seals Rotterdam Win With Back-to-back Aces
The powerful Frenchman who missed seven months last season due to knee surgery and rehab, carried over his momentum from a weekend title in Montpellier, where he beat countryman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
The powerful Frenchman who missed seven months last season due to knee surgery and rehab, carried over his momentum from a weekend title in Montpellier, where he beat countryman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
Loading...
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga laid down back-to back aces on Wednesday to complete a 6-1, 6-4 defeat of Italy's Thomas Fabbiano in the first round of the Rotterdam Open.
The powerful Frenchman who missed seven months last season due to knee surgery and rehab, carried over his momentum from a weekend title in Montpellier, where he beat countryman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
Tsonga, ranked 140th as he fights back towards the elite, spent 66 minutes in dispatching qualifier Fabbiano.
Tsonga, 33, has been steadily lifting his ATP ranking from its low point of 210 and is playing Rotterdam for the first time since winning the title two years ago.
The Frenchman, one of four former Rotterdam champions on court Wednesday, was pleased with his showing as he won his 10th match from 12 played since the start of the season.
"I played well in the first set and kept my level in the second," he said. "My opponent raised in the second but I held on.
"I've been working hard and trying to spend my time on court in a good way,"
Tsonga next plays Dutch wild card Tallon Griekspoor, who knocked out second seed Karen Khachanov on Tuesday.
The number 211 outsider will be the subject of intensive YouTube viewing sessions from the Tsonga team over the next 24 hours.
"I really don't know about him, but we will work on it. I'm playing good tennis and that's the most important thing for me," Tsonga said.
"I'm happy to win matches and titles - like last week. I know my comeback is still under construction, though."
Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev emerged a winner in his opening match of the week, beating France's Jeremy Chardy 7-6 (7/2), 6-2. Hungarian Marton Fucsovics put out 2016 Rotterdam champion Martin Klizan 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.
Medvedev, who turned 22 on Tuesday, came to the Dutch port city with a weekend title to hand after winning his fourth career ATP trophy in Sofia.
With a 12-2 record so far in 2019, he is off to a personal-best season start heading into a match with Fernando Verdasco.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The powerful Frenchman who missed seven months last season due to knee surgery and rehab, carried over his momentum from a weekend title in Montpellier, where he beat countryman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
Tsonga, ranked 140th as he fights back towards the elite, spent 66 minutes in dispatching qualifier Fabbiano.
Tsonga, 33, has been steadily lifting his ATP ranking from its low point of 210 and is playing Rotterdam for the first time since winning the title two years ago.
The Frenchman, one of four former Rotterdam champions on court Wednesday, was pleased with his showing as he won his 10th match from 12 played since the start of the season.
"I played well in the first set and kept my level in the second," he said. "My opponent raised in the second but I held on.
"I've been working hard and trying to spend my time on court in a good way,"
Tsonga next plays Dutch wild card Tallon Griekspoor, who knocked out second seed Karen Khachanov on Tuesday.
The number 211 outsider will be the subject of intensive YouTube viewing sessions from the Tsonga team over the next 24 hours.
"I really don't know about him, but we will work on it. I'm playing good tennis and that's the most important thing for me," Tsonga said.
"I'm happy to win matches and titles - like last week. I know my comeback is still under construction, though."
Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev emerged a winner in his opening match of the week, beating France's Jeremy Chardy 7-6 (7/2), 6-2. Hungarian Marton Fucsovics put out 2016 Rotterdam champion Martin Klizan 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.
Medvedev, who turned 22 on Tuesday, came to the Dutch port city with a weekend title to hand after winning his fourth career ATP trophy in Sofia.
With a 12-2 record so far in 2019, he is off to a personal-best season start heading into a match with Fernando Verdasco.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Backed Myself to Hit a Six After Refusing Single: Karthik
- Lehenga, Sneakers & Swag: Neeti Mohan's Pre-wedding Shoot With Her Stylish Bride's Squad Sets Sister Goals
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Wireless Charging, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 4K Selfie Camera Revealed in Teasers
- As More Female Actors Turn Filmmakers, Bollywood Can No Longer Ignore Women and their Stories
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results