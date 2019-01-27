English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Italians Check in Ahead of Davis Cup Qualifiers
Fabio Fognini of Italy celebrates with teammates after winning the singles match between Guido Pella. (Getty Images)
Kolkata: World number 18 Marco Cecchinato along with other Italian Davis Cup team members arrived here this morning ahead of their qualifiers against hosts India at the South Club, scheduled to be held from February 1-2.
Italy will miss the services of top-ranked Fabio Fognini, who has ruled himself out to recover from an injury.
Cecchinato, who stunned Novak Djokovic in the 2018 French Open quarterfinals and made a first round exit at the Australian Open against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic, is expected to hurt India most on the opening day of the tie.
World number 35 Andreas Seppi will be the next best bet for the Italians. The other members of the contingent include Matteo Berrettini, Thomas Fabbiano and Simone Bolelli.
A total of 24 teams will play in the knockout qualifiers on February 1, 2 to decide which 12 teams playing here will play the year-end finals.
Twelve winners from the qualifiers here will join six other teams for the 18-team finals in Madrid in November this year.
According to the new format, only four semi-finalists from the 2018 season along with two wild cards -- Argentina and Britain - have a direct entry.
Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF's Win & Congress' Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
