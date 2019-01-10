English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'It's a Challenge to Bring Up Kids Because their Lives are Not Normal' - Roger Federer
Federer is married to Mirka, who was also a professional tennis player before retiring in 2002 because of a foot injury. The couple has four children -- two pairs of identical twin girls and also identical boys.
File image of Roger Federer. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Tennis legend Roger Federer says he wants to make sure that his children remember what "normal" is as their "lives are not normal".
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
