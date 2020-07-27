It's Creeping Me Out: Naomi Osaka Upset on Criticism for Swimsuit Pictures as Tennis Star is Asked to Maintain 'Innocent Image'

Naomi Osaka has said that she is "creeped out" by fans who urge her to maintain her "innocent image" in apparent response to social media comments on her being pictured in swimwear.

"I just wanna say it's creeping me out how many people are commenting at me to maintain my "innocent image" and "don't try to be someone your not"," Naomi Osaka said in a tweet.

"You don't know me, I'm 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear?" she added.

This post from the Japanese came in response to comments from fans who critised her after she posted a series images of herself in swimwear and other modeling poses in recent weeks.

In May this year, Osaka had become the highest paid female athlete in the world, topping American great Serena Williams.

According to the Forbes magazine, Osaka had earned $37.4 million in the last 12 months from prize money and endorsements, $1.4 million more than Williams, setting an all-time earnings record for a female athlete in a single year. Maria Sharapova previously held the record with $29.7 million in 2015.

Osaka, a two-time Grand Slam champion, ranks No. 29 on the 2020 Forbes list of the world's 100 top-paid athletes while Williams is No. 33.