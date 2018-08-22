English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Johanna Konta Out of Final US Open Tune-up With Viral Illness
British number one Johanna Konta withdrew from the final U.S. Open tune-up event in Connecticut with a viral illness, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.
Getty Images
Loading...
British number one Johanna Konta withdrew from the final U.S. Open tune-up event in Connecticut with a viral illness, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.
Konta, who beat German Laura Siegemund in the first round of the Connecticut Open, was due to face Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro on Tuesday in New Haven.
The world number 46 is currently the only British woman with direct entry into the main draw of the Aug. 27-Sept. 9 U.S. Open, where last year she was seeded seventh and suffered a shock defeat in the first round.
Konta, who last year became the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals, was enjoying an encouraging North American hardcourt campaign after reaching the quarter-finals in San Jose and round of 16 in Montreal.
Three weeks ago in San Jose, Konta handed 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams the worst defeat of her career in her most impressive win of the season.
Also Watch
Konta, who beat German Laura Siegemund in the first round of the Connecticut Open, was due to face Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro on Tuesday in New Haven.
The world number 46 is currently the only British woman with direct entry into the main draw of the Aug. 27-Sept. 9 U.S. Open, where last year she was seeded seventh and suffered a shock defeat in the first round.
Konta, who last year became the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals, was enjoying an encouraging North American hardcourt campaign after reaching the quarter-finals in San Jose and round of 16 in Montreal.
Three weeks ago in San Jose, Konta handed 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams the worst defeat of her career in her most impressive win of the season.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
The World's Senior Citizens
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Muslim Began Hajj Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 The World's Senior Citizens
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Monday 20 August , 2018 Muslim Began Hajj Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shilpa Shinde gets Trolled, Body-shamed for New Instagram Photo
- Ranbir Kapoor on Relationship With Alia Bhatt: You Want to Deal With it in a Nice Manner
- Who's a 'Modern Girl?' Textbook Meant For School Children Says She's 'Self-Centered and Only Cares For Fashion'
- Move Over Spider-Man and Batman, Fishermen are Getting the Superhero Treatment in Kerala
- Everything we Know so Far About The Upcoming iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 And MacBook
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...