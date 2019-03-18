LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Juan Martin Del Potro Out of Miami Open

"Unfortunately I won't be able to play in Miami this year," del Potro wrote on Twitter. "Looking forward to coming back in 2020!"

AFP

Updated:March 18, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
Juan Martin del Potro confirmed Sunday he would not play in this week's ATP Miami Open as he works his way back from a knee injury.

"Unfortunately I won't be able to play in Miami this year," del Potro wrote on Twitter. "Looking forward to coming back in 2020!"

Del Potro's withdrawal had been anticipated after he also pulled out of this week's Indian Wells ATP Masters in California, where he was due to defend his title.

The Argentinian suffered a right knee injury at the Shanghai Masters in October and has barely played since.

He missed the Australian Open in January but played in February's Delray Beach tournament in Florida where he reached the quarter-finals despite being clearly a long way short of his best.

The 30-year-old's career has been repeatedly disrupted by lengthy injury layoffs, mostly for problems with his right wrist.

Del Potro is currently ranked fifth in the world after a successful 2018 which saw him reach the final of the US Open.
