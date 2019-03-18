English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Juan Martin Del Potro Out of Miami Open
"Unfortunately I won't be able to play in Miami this year," del Potro wrote on Twitter. "Looking forward to coming back in 2020!"
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Juan Martin del Potro confirmed Sunday he would not play in this week's ATP Miami Open as he works his way back from a knee injury.
"Unfortunately I won't be able to play in Miami this year," del Potro wrote on Twitter. "Looking forward to coming back in 2020!"
Del Potro's withdrawal had been anticipated after he also pulled out of this week's Indian Wells ATP Masters in California, where he was due to defend his title.
The Argentinian suffered a right knee injury at the Shanghai Masters in October and has barely played since.
He missed the Australian Open in January but played in February's Delray Beach tournament in Florida where he reached the quarter-finals despite being clearly a long way short of his best.
The 30-year-old's career has been repeatedly disrupted by lengthy injury layoffs, mostly for problems with his right wrist.
Del Potro is currently ranked fifth in the world after a successful 2018 which saw him reach the final of the US Open.
"Unfortunately I won't be able to play in Miami this year," del Potro wrote on Twitter. "Looking forward to coming back in 2020!"
Del Potro's withdrawal had been anticipated after he also pulled out of this week's Indian Wells ATP Masters in California, where he was due to defend his title.
The Argentinian suffered a right knee injury at the Shanghai Masters in October and has barely played since.
He missed the Australian Open in January but played in February's Delray Beach tournament in Florida where he reached the quarter-finals despite being clearly a long way short of his best.
The 30-year-old's career has been repeatedly disrupted by lengthy injury layoffs, mostly for problems with his right wrist.
Del Potro is currently ranked fifth in the world after a successful 2018 which saw him reach the final of the US Open.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ronaldo Faces Disciplinary Hearing Over Goal Celebration
- Prajnesh Gunneswaran Rises to Career-high 84 Post Indian Wells Run
- Tesla Model Y Compact SUV Based Upcoming Pickup Truck Rendered
- Sonali Bendre Enjoys Sunday Brunch With Goldie Behl, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan; See Pic
- Tamannaah Bhatia on Working with Sajid Khan: He Never Treated Me in Any Bad Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results