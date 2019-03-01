English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kyrgios Braves Cut and Cramps to Down Wawrinka
The night did not begin well for the hard-hitting Kyrgios, who slipped while hitting a backhand in the match's opening game, opening up a cut on his right hand that required medical attention.
(Image: Reuters)
Nick Kyrgios overcame a hand injury, leg cramps and a solid performance from Stan Wawrinka to prevail 7-5 6-7(3) 6-4 and advance to the semi-finals of the Acapulco International on Thursday.
The mercurial Australian, who defeated Rafa Nadal the night before in a match where the Spaniard later criticized Kyrgios' on-court demeanor, was focused in the quarter-final and outplayed Wawrinka in the match's biggest moments despite crowd that vocally backed the Swiss.
Leg cramps, which also required a visit from the trainers, followed in the deciding set but nothing could derail Kyrgios, who won his final service game at love to keep his hopes of a maiden championship at the tournament alive.
Next up for Kyrgios is either big-serving American John Isner or his eighth seeded countryman John Millman, who play later on Thursday.
Earlier in the day Briton Cameron Norrie cruised past American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3 6-2 to book his ticket to the semis.
Norrie will face second-seeded German Alexander Zverev, who did not face a break point en route to a 6-4 6-4 win over Australian Alex de Minaur.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
