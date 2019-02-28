English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kyrgios Topples Nadal to Reach Acapulco Quarter-finals
Kyrgios, out of sorts as he dropped the first set, complained to trainers that he was feeling ill.
Kyrgios, out of sorts as he dropped the first set, complained to trainers that he was feeling ill.
Loading...
Australia's Nick Kyrgios survived three match points to beat top-seeded Rafael Nadal 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (8/6) on Wednesday and reach the quarter-finals of the Mexico Open.
Kyrgios, out of sorts as he dropped the first set, complained to trainers that he was feeling ill.
But he steeled himself to continue and all distractions were forgotten as he rallied from 6-3 down in the third-set tiebreaker to subdue the 17-time Grand Slam champion from Spain.
Nadal, winner in Acapulco in 2005 and 2013, was playing his first event since falling in the Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic.
He had chances to break Kyrgios in both the second and third sets but was unable to convert as both sets went on serve to the tiebreakers.
Kyrgios leveled his head-to-head record with Nadal at 3-3 and will play three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka for a place in the semi-finals.
Switzerland's Wawrinka, seeded third, defeated American Steve Johnson 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.
Women's top seed Sloane Stephens also bowed out Wednesday, stunned by Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-3.
Haddad Maia's victory over the fourth-ranked American was her first over a top-10 player in seven opportunities.
"It was just a tough match, obviously she played well," said Stephens, who is playing in Acapulco for the first time since winning the 2016 title. "A tough day. But I’m not too sad about it.
"I'm just going to go back and work some more, practice some more and get ready for Indian Wells."
Haddad Maia, 22, next faces China's Want Yafan, who was leading Monica Puig 4-1 when the Puerto Rican retired with an injury.
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus sailed into the quarter-finals, downing Tatjana Maria 6-2, 6-1.
Azarenka fired 20 winners to Maria's 10, and took full advantage of the German's 28 unforced errors.
Kyrgios, out of sorts as he dropped the first set, complained to trainers that he was feeling ill.
But he steeled himself to continue and all distractions were forgotten as he rallied from 6-3 down in the third-set tiebreaker to subdue the 17-time Grand Slam champion from Spain.
Nadal, winner in Acapulco in 2005 and 2013, was playing his first event since falling in the Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic.
He had chances to break Kyrgios in both the second and third sets but was unable to convert as both sets went on serve to the tiebreakers.
Kyrgios leveled his head-to-head record with Nadal at 3-3 and will play three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka for a place in the semi-finals.
Switzerland's Wawrinka, seeded third, defeated American Steve Johnson 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.
Women's top seed Sloane Stephens also bowed out Wednesday, stunned by Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-3.
Haddad Maia's victory over the fourth-ranked American was her first over a top-10 player in seven opportunities.
"It was just a tough match, obviously she played well," said Stephens, who is playing in Acapulco for the first time since winning the 2016 title. "A tough day. But I’m not too sad about it.
"I'm just going to go back and work some more, practice some more and get ready for Indian Wells."
Haddad Maia, 22, next faces China's Want Yafan, who was leading Monica Puig 4-1 when the Puerto Rican retired with an injury.
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus sailed into the quarter-finals, downing Tatjana Maria 6-2, 6-1.
Azarenka fired 20 winners to Maria's 10, and took full advantage of the German's 28 unforced errors.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'There Can be No Winners in War': Amid Escalating Border Tensions, Pakistani Actors Plea for Peace
- Indian Companies Tried to Profit Off the Air Strike and People Are Not Happy
- Indians and Pakistanis are Tweeting #SayNoToWar Amid Raging Tensions Post IAF Strike in Balakot
- Kartik Aaryan on Dating Rumours: I Don’t Know How to React
- 'Bring Back Abhinandan': B-Town Celebs Urge Pakistan to Send IAF Pilot Home
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results