English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
McDonald Outlasts Del Potro to Reach First ATP Semi-final
McDonald, ranked 84th in the world, outlasted the fourth-ranked del Potro 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) to notch his first victory over a top-five player and reach his first ATP Tour semi-final.
McDonald, ranked 84th in the world, outlasted the fourth-ranked del Potro 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) to notch his first victory over a top-five player and reach his first ATP Tour semi-final.
Loading...
American Mackenzie McDonald disrupted Juan Martin del Potro's latest injury comeback Friday with a three-set victory over the top-seeded Argentinian in the ATP Delray Beach Open quarter-finals.
McDonald, ranked 84th in the world, outlasted the fourth-ranked del Potro 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) to notch his first victory over a top-five player and reach his first ATP Tour semi-final.
Del Potro, playing his first tournament since hobbling out of the Shanghai Masters with a broken right kneecap in October, took the court with his right knee more heavily bandaged than in his prior matches this week.
He was moving tentatively as he dropped the opening set, but still had plenty of pop on his serve and forehand as he managed to fend off two break points on the way to taking the second.
It would take a third-set tiebreaker to settle things, McDonald gaining the win with an overhead smash on his third match point.
McDonald, 23, next faces Moldova's Radu Albot, who rallied from a set and a break down to beat fourth-seeded American Steve Johnson 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5).
Del Potro is scheduled to continue his comeback bid at next week's tournament in Acapulco, where he accepted a wild card to defend his title.
He’s also slated to defend his Indian Wells Masters title in March.
In other matches, US second seed John Isner blasted 24 aces in a 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 victory over eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino.
Ninth-ranked Isner, who has dropped only one set in seven career wins over the French left-hander, needed only 93 minutes to book a spot in the last four against British qualifier Daniel Evans.
"I thought Adrian was playing well today. Those three break points I saved in the first set felt like set points," Isner said. "I was able to get the one break in the second set and sometimes that’s all you need."
Evans, ranked 1498th in the world defeated Italian sixth seed Andreas Seppi, ranked 52nd, 6-4, 6-4.
Evans, who beat defending champion Frances Tiafoe in the first round, is into his first ATP Tour semi-final since the 2017 Sydney International.
McDonald, ranked 84th in the world, outlasted the fourth-ranked del Potro 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) to notch his first victory over a top-five player and reach his first ATP Tour semi-final.
Del Potro, playing his first tournament since hobbling out of the Shanghai Masters with a broken right kneecap in October, took the court with his right knee more heavily bandaged than in his prior matches this week.
He was moving tentatively as he dropped the opening set, but still had plenty of pop on his serve and forehand as he managed to fend off two break points on the way to taking the second.
It would take a third-set tiebreaker to settle things, McDonald gaining the win with an overhead smash on his third match point.
McDonald, 23, next faces Moldova's Radu Albot, who rallied from a set and a break down to beat fourth-seeded American Steve Johnson 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5).
Del Potro is scheduled to continue his comeback bid at next week's tournament in Acapulco, where he accepted a wild card to defend his title.
He’s also slated to defend his Indian Wells Masters title in March.
In other matches, US second seed John Isner blasted 24 aces in a 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 victory over eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino.
Ninth-ranked Isner, who has dropped only one set in seven career wins over the French left-hander, needed only 93 minutes to book a spot in the last four against British qualifier Daniel Evans.
"I thought Adrian was playing well today. Those three break points I saved in the first set felt like set points," Isner said. "I was able to get the one break in the second set and sometimes that’s all you need."
Evans, ranked 1498th in the world defeated Italian sixth seed Andreas Seppi, ranked 52nd, 6-4, 6-4.
Evans, who beat defending champion Frances Tiafoe in the first round, is into his first ATP Tour semi-final since the 2017 Sydney International.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reunite for a Love Story, 19 Years After 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'
- Tough Calls Have to be Taken at Some Point: Vidya Balan on Banning Pakistani Artistes
- Previous Instances When Teams Have Boycotted World Cup Games
- PUBG Mobile: List of All New Weapons Available in Survive Till Dawn Zombie Mode
- Man Named 'Bowser' Takes Over Nintendo of America and Mario Fans are Freaking Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results