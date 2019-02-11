English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prajnesh Gunneswaran Breaks Top-100 Barrier, Touches 97
Prajnesh is only third Indian player to break into the top-100 barrier in the past decade after Somdev Devvarman and Yuki Bhambri.
Prajnesh is only third Indian player to break into the top-100 barrier in the past decade after Somdev Devvarman and Yuki Bhambri.
Loading...
New Delhi: Reaping the rewards of his consistent performance, India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran on Monday broke into men's singles top-100 for the first time in his career with a jump of six places that took him to 97.
Prajnesh is only third Indian player to break into the top-100 barrier in the past decade after Somdev Devvarman and Yuki Bhambri.
The gritty left-hander, who had a brilliant 2018 season, reached the semifinals of the ATP Chennai Challenger last week to ensure his entry into the coveted bracket.
If Prajnesh can maintain his rank inside top-100, it will secure him entry into Grand Slam singles main draws.
In recent times, only Yuki managed to make the top-100 grade. The immensely talented Yuki has been unfortunate with injuries that halted his progress. Every time he entered the top-100, it was followed by a long injury break.
He is now placed 156 behind Ramkumar Ramanathan, who rose to 128 with a jump of five places. At number four, is Saketh Myneni (255, +5) and following him is another talent from the South Sasi Kumar Mukund, who jumped 22 places to reach career-best 271.
Mukund too had made the semifinals of the Chennai Challenger.
In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna stayed put at 37 and was followed by his partner Divij Sharan (39, +1), Leander Paes (75, +7), Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (77, +2) and Purav Raja (100, +3).
In the WTA charts, Ankita Raina continues to be country's top singles player at number 165 after climbing three places in the ladder and was followed by Karman Kaur Thandi, who dropped a place to 211.
Prajnesh is only third Indian player to break into the top-100 barrier in the past decade after Somdev Devvarman and Yuki Bhambri.
The gritty left-hander, who had a brilliant 2018 season, reached the semifinals of the ATP Chennai Challenger last week to ensure his entry into the coveted bracket.
If Prajnesh can maintain his rank inside top-100, it will secure him entry into Grand Slam singles main draws.
In recent times, only Yuki managed to make the top-100 grade. The immensely talented Yuki has been unfortunate with injuries that halted his progress. Every time he entered the top-100, it was followed by a long injury break.
He is now placed 156 behind Ramkumar Ramanathan, who rose to 128 with a jump of five places. At number four, is Saketh Myneni (255, +5) and following him is another talent from the South Sasi Kumar Mukund, who jumped 22 places to reach career-best 271.
Mukund too had made the semifinals of the Chennai Challenger.
In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna stayed put at 37 and was followed by his partner Divij Sharan (39, +1), Leander Paes (75, +7), Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (77, +2) and Purav Raja (100, +3).
In the WTA charts, Ankita Raina continues to be country's top singles player at number 165 after climbing three places in the ladder and was followed by Karman Kaur Thandi, who dropped a place to 211.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Beyonce, Kim Kardashian Better Watch Out as National Geographic Crosses 100 Million Followers on Instagram
- Fountain of Youth? Study Finds New Anti-ageing Compound in Japanese Plant
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Which is The Ultimate Flagship Phone?
- YouTube Has Heard The Advertisers Message, And is Now Cracking Down on Pedophiles
- Breakdancing Among New Sports to Be Included in 2024 Olympic Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results