Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios Not Playing in US Open But These Kids Just Might Have Us Covered

Tennis fans will miss Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios at US Open this year but internet has found their prefect replacements.

A viral video has surfaced on social media, in which two boys can be seen copying the mannerisms of Nadal and Kyrgios perfectly.

The video was posted by Amazon Prime Video Sport's official twitter handle.

These lads have got @RafaelNadal and @NickKyrgios spot on 😂 🎾 pic.twitter.com/JiBJ7FlCtO — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 6, 2020

Recently Kyrgios and defending champion Nadal had pulled out of the US Open citing Covid-19 concerns.

"I knew a lot of players were going to – I don't think the US Open will be happy seeing some of the biggest names in sport not put their health at risk and go there and play," Kyrgios told Channel Nine.

"I wasn't surprised by Rafa's decision; I think he's more eyeing the French Open."

The French Open was originally slated to be played in late May but due to coronavirus pandemic, the Roland Garros has been scheduled to take place between September 27 to October 11, after the US Open which is set to be played from August 31.

"If I was to play I'd definitely rather go to Europe at this time of the year with everything going on," Kyrgios said. "There's a very slim chance I will play in Europe – slim to none to be honest."

"I'm going to use this time to stay at home...train, be with my family and friends, and act responsibly and wait until I think it's best," the World No.40 added.

(With inputs from Agencies)