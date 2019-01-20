English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Roger Federer to Play French Open for First Time Since 2015
The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who won at Roland Garros in 2009, made the announcement straight after being knocked out of the Australian Open in the last 16 by Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Roger Federer in action during a match. (Getty Images)
Roger Federer announced Sunday he will return to the clay for another crack at the French Open this year for the first time since 2015.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who won at Roland Garros in 2009, made the announcement straight after being knocked out of the Australian Open in the last 16 by Stefanos Tsitsipas.
"It's a bit of a desire. I'm in a phase where I want to have fun and I've missed not doing it," he told reporters of the French Open.
He missed the tournament in 2016 with an injury and skipped the clay season the last two years.
"I don't feel it is necessary to have a big break again," he added.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
