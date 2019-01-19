English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Roger Who? Federer Can't Get Past Australian Open Security
Maybe Roger Federer isn't as famous as we thought.
Maybe Roger Federer isn't as famous as we thought.
Loading...
Melbourne: Maybe Roger Federer isn't as famous as we thought.
Turns out that even he must carry his tournament ID to get where he's try to go at the Australian Open.
Rules are rules, after all.
So what if Federer is a six-time champion at Melbourne Park ... the owner of 20 Grand Slam titles in all ... a man who's spent more weeks ranked No. 1 than any other ... and one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet?
A video showing Federer stopped by a security guard in a hallway outside a locker room at the Grand Slam tournament made the rounds on Twitter on Saturday, drawing a mix of amazement and amusement.
In the clip, the guard is seen indicating to Federer that he was missing his Australian Open accreditation pass. Players, coaches, officials, members of the media and others are given lanyards with badges that have a name, a photo, tournament role and a bar code that can be scanned at security checkpoints.
Federer didn't argue. He stood patiently, waiting until he was joined by members of his entourage. That's when he was allowed to proceed and go through the door.
Saturday was a practice day for Federer at Melbourne Park.
He is scheduled to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round on Sunday.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Turns out that even he must carry his tournament ID to get where he's try to go at the Australian Open.
Rules are rules, after all.
So what if Federer is a six-time champion at Melbourne Park ... the owner of 20 Grand Slam titles in all ... a man who's spent more weeks ranked No. 1 than any other ... and one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet?
Even @rogerfederer needs his accreditation 😂#AusOpen (via @Eurosport_UK)— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2019
pic.twitter.com/oZETUaygSE
A video showing Federer stopped by a security guard in a hallway outside a locker room at the Grand Slam tournament made the rounds on Twitter on Saturday, drawing a mix of amazement and amusement.
In the clip, the guard is seen indicating to Federer that he was missing his Australian Open accreditation pass. Players, coaches, officials, members of the media and others are given lanyards with badges that have a name, a photo, tournament role and a bar code that can be scanned at security checkpoints.
Federer didn't argue. He stood patiently, waiting until he was joined by members of his entourage. That's when he was allowed to proceed and go through the door.
Saturday was a practice day for Federer at Melbourne Park.
He is scheduled to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round on Sunday.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sridevi Bungalow: Janhvi Kapoor Walks Away When Asked About Priya Prakash Varrier Film
- Super Over Thriller, Stunning Last Ball Catch Decide WBBL Finalists
- Need to Focus on Alternative Fuels: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
- The 10 Year Challenge on Facebook: Intelligent Algorithms Aside, Are we The Product, Again?
- Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results