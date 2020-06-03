Roland Garros to Take Place This Year, Says French Tennis Federation President

French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli confirmed on Tuesday that 2020 edition of the French Open will take place this year.

The entire tennis season has been ravaged due to coronavirus pandemic but Giudicelli remains hopeful of hosting the second slam of the calendar year.

The French Open was initially schedule to take place from May 24 to June 7 but due to the outbreak of the virus, it was postponed till September 20.

"Yes I confirm to you Gael (Monfils), Roland Garros will take place," Giudicelli said to the world No. 9 during a conversation on the latter's Twitch channel as per Daily Mail.

Giudicelli also stated that the ideal scenario would be host the event with 'maximum spectators' but accepted they will have to follow all the necessary government protocols for everyone's safety.

"The preferred option is to have a Roland Garros with maximum spectators,' he said.

"Depending on health conditions, we will adapt to the directives the government gives us. The government will decide how many people can be there."

So far, Wimbledon remains the only Grand Slam which has been cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 crisis while the fate of US Open, currently scheduled to take place in New York from August 24 to September 14, also hangs in balance.