Rooftop Tennis Recreated! Roger Federer Joins Viral Sensations Vittoria and Carola

Remember those two tennis players playing rooftop tennis in Finale Ligura in Italy, when the world was locking down due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were 13-year-old Vittoria and 11-year-old Carola.

In fact, the original video of Carola and Vittoria was an instant hit on socoal media, earning nearly seven million views on Twitter, 1.3 million views on Facebook and almost 450,000 views on Instagram within a day of publishing.

Earlier on July 10, the viral teenagers got a surprise visit from a very special star of the game - tennis legend Roger Federer.

38-year-old Federer was moved by the young girls' commitment to tennis and fitness during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Personally for me, that was a very special moment in my career as a tennis player," Federer said.

"To surprise a fan, or children, like I was able to with Carola and Vittoria today," he added.

Federer joined the girls, rallying across the same rooftops.

From a rooftop match that went viral to meeting @rogerfederer.Just incredible to see 💖pic.twitter.com/LuozuHYJiT — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 31, 2020

"It was great. I have played in many cool places around the world. But this is definitely up there for me as a special experience," Federer said.

"We showed that we can play anywhere and have fun with it. I had the best time, honestly," added.

In the video shared by the ATP Tour, Federer revealed he had another surprise for the girls. In partnership with Barilla, he is sending them to the Rafael Nadal Academy by Movistar for summer camp.