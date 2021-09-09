Sania Mirza Shares Glimpse of ‘The Calm’ in New York City

Ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has a massive fan following around the world. She is quite popular on social media and off the court. When not wowing her fans with her powerful forehands, the former doubles world number one entertains with her wit. On Wednesday, thesix-time Grand Slam champion shared a picture of herself on Instagram. She is posing against a beautiful lit up backdrop of Brooklyn Bridge and NYC. Sania looks lovely in a chic plum coloured co-ord set comprising zip-up hoodie jacket and leggings. She has her hair open as she looks away from the camera.

Sania captioned the post as, “The Calm,” on the social media platform.

Recently, the tennis star spoke about how hard the life of an athleteis.In a heartfelt note Sania penned, she spoke about the expectations, pressure, heartbreak, pain and triumph an athlete has to go through. This came after she crashed out of the ongoing US Open.

Her US Open 2021 campaign came to an end after she and her partner Rajeev Ram lost in the opening round match on Friday at the Flushing Meadows. Sania wrote, “An athlete’s life is filled with heartbreak and triumph day after day, week after week… it’s filled with tears and laughter, with pain and hard work,with injuries and finding the strength to get back from them.”

“I receive from all of you for all these years is something I cherish so thank you for being part of my journey.NYC, we’ve had better times together on the court but we aren’t done yet,” she ended the note.

On Thursday, Sania lost in the women’s doubles first round match toto Raluca Olaru and Nadiia Kichenok. Sania and Rajeevlost the first round of mixed doubles to Kveta Peschke and Kevin Krawietz. Following Sania’s exit, Rohan Bopanna is the only Indian remaining in the fray at this year’s US Open.

