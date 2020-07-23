Simona Halep Signs Up for Prague Event, Which Starts in August

World No.2 Simona Halep has committed to the Prague event scheduled to be held next month.

Halep said that she's 'looking forward' to playing the event in 'beautiful' Prague, and will be making her tournament debut.

"Hi everyone. I can't wait to take part in the tournament in the magnificent city of Prague. See you in August," the reigning Wimbledon champion said in a video message shared by the tournament organisers on Wednesday.

The two-time Grand Slam champion has already confirmed that she will compete in the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy beginnng August 3, which will mark the resumption of the tour's revamped calendar after the COVID-19 hiatus.

Meanwhile, former World No.5 Eugenie Bouchard has also been awarded a wildcard for the international-level event at the TK Sparta Praha.

"I'm so excited... I've actually never been to Prague. I've heard it's such a beautiful city, so I'm so looking forward to discovering it when I'm over there," Bouchard said in her own video message. "I want to thank the tournament for offering me a wildcard into this great event."

The Prague Open is slated to run from August 10-16.