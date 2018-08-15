English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Stan Wawrinka and Victoria Azarenka Given U.S. Open Wildcards
Former Grand Slam champions Victoria Azarenka, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Stan Wawrinka headlined the list of players given wildcards into this year's U.S. Open, the U.S. Tennis Association said on Tuesday.
Victoria Azarenka.
Loading...
Former Grand Slam champions Victoria Azarenka, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Stan Wawrinka headlined the list of players given wildcards into this year's U.S. Open, the U.S. Tennis Association said on Tuesday.
Former world number one Azarenka, the winner of two Australian Open titles and twice a U.S. Open runner-up, withdrew from last year's tournament at Flushing Meadows because of a child custody battle.
Although she has risen to 87th in the world this week, the Belarussian needed the wildcard as she was not ranked high enough when the cutoff for the entry list was made.
It was the same reason Kuznetsova, who won the first of her two Grand Slam titles at the 2004 U.S. Open aged 19, did not gain automatic entry.
The Russian has risen to 88th in the world after collecting her 18th WTA title nine days ago in Washington.
Swiss Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, did not defend his 2016 Flushing Meadows title last year because of a knee injury that required surgery last August and kept him sidelined until January.
Since exiting in the second round at Wimbledon, Wawrinka has won only three matches during the American hardcourt campaign.
He fell in the first round in Washington before suffering a third-round loss to world number one and eventual champion Rafael Nadal in Toronto. He is back in action in Cincinnati this week and will face Japan's Kei Nishikori in the second round.
The U.S. Open runs from Aug. 27-Sept. 9.
Also Watch
Former world number one Azarenka, the winner of two Australian Open titles and twice a U.S. Open runner-up, withdrew from last year's tournament at Flushing Meadows because of a child custody battle.
Although she has risen to 87th in the world this week, the Belarussian needed the wildcard as she was not ranked high enough when the cutoff for the entry list was made.
It was the same reason Kuznetsova, who won the first of her two Grand Slam titles at the 2004 U.S. Open aged 19, did not gain automatic entry.
The Russian has risen to 88th in the world after collecting her 18th WTA title nine days ago in Washington.
Swiss Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, did not defend his 2016 Flushing Meadows title last year because of a knee injury that required surgery last August and kept him sidelined until January.
Since exiting in the second round at Wimbledon, Wawrinka has won only three matches during the American hardcourt campaign.
He fell in the first round in Washington before suffering a third-round loss to world number one and eventual champion Rafael Nadal in Toronto. He is back in action in Cincinnati this week and will face Japan's Kei Nishikori in the second round.
The U.S. Open runs from Aug. 27-Sept. 9.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Sacred Games: Casts Talk About Their Journey, Roles and Anurag Kashyap
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Sacred Games: Casts Talk About Their Journey, Roles and Anurag Kashyap
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- JioPhone to Get Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps Starting August 15
- Reliance Jio GigaFiber Pre-Bookings Start Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
- After Getting Married, I Don't Even Get That Much Time to Spend With Virat: Anushka Sharma
- A Woman Has Landed in Trouble for Doing the #KikiChallenge With a Pakistani Flag on an Airplane
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...