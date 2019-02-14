English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stan Wawrinka Powers into Rotterdam Quarter-finals
Wawrinka, seeking his first title since undergoing knee surgery in 2017, will next face another Canadian for a place in the last four after Denis Shapovalov defeated Tomas Berdych 6-4 6-3 at the Ahoy arena in Rotterdam.
Stan Wawrinka_Getty
Swiss wildcard Stan Wawrinka booked a quarter-final place at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament with a 6-4 7-6(4) victory over Canadian fourth seed Milos Raonic on Wednesday.
Wawrinka, seeking his first title since undergoing knee surgery in 2017, will next face another Canadian for a place in the last four after Denis Shapovalov defeated Tomas Berdych 6-4 6-3 at the Ahoy arena in Rotterdam.
"Tonight was a really good level, that is for sure," Wawrinka told reporters. "It is one of the best matches I have played in many months now. So far I have (played) two great matches (in Rotterdam), tonight was a great performance."
Three-time Grand Slam winner Wawrinka was delighted with his workout as he had been beaten by Raonic in their last three meetings.
"I was feeling great physically, so that is how I can start to engage the rally. I was returning better because I reacted better and that gave me way more chances to be aggressive.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Damir Dzumhur notched up his first victory of 2019 when he outwitted third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 1-6 7-5 in an opening round match.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
