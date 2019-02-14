Stan Wawrinka Powers into Rotterdam Quarter-finals

Swiss wildcard Stan Wawrinka booked a quarter-final place at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament with a 6-4 7-6(4) victory over Canadian fourth seed Milos Raonic on Wednesday.Wawrinka, seeking his first title since undergoing knee surgery in 2017, will next face another Canadian for a place in the last four after Denis Shapovalov defeated Tomas Berdych 6-4 6-3 at the Ahoy arena in Rotterdam."Tonight was a really good level, that is for sure," Wawrinka told reporters. "It is one of the best matches I have played in many months now. So far I have (played) two great matches (in Rotterdam), tonight was a great performance."Three-time Grand Slam winner Wawrinka was delighted with his workout as he had been beaten by Raonic in their last three meetings."I was feeling great physically, so that is how I can start to engage the rally. I was returning better because I reacted better and that gave me way more chances to be aggressive.”Earlier on Wednesday, Damir Dzumhur notched up his first victory of 2019 when he outwitted third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 1-6 7-5 in an opening round match.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.