English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Super Tired' Pliskova Fifth Star to Pull Out of Qatar Open
The world number five joins Caroline Wozniacki, Ashleigh Barty and Caroline Garcia as a player who has pulled out since the tournament started, as well as newly-crowned Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, who withdrew days before the start.
Pliskova in action against Serena Williams. (Twitter/Aus Open)
Loading...
Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday became the fifth player all from the world's top 20 to withdraw from an injury-ravaged Qatar Open.
The world number five joins Caroline Wozniacki, Ashleigh Barty and Caroline Garcia as a player who has pulled out since the tournament started, as well as newly-crowned Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, who withdrew days before the start.
"From the first day I was not feeling great and not ready," the Czech star and former world number one told reporters.
"I have never felt actually this way. It's normal that you are tired, of course, when you are travelling and playing a lot of matches.
"But I just feel somehow my body is not ready, I had a temperature for a few days.
"I don't have any neck pain or something, but I just feel overall like super tired, and my muscles are just hurting from the morning without even doing anything.
"So I'm just not able to compete 100 per cent today."
Pliskova, the number two seed in Qatar, was due to play her first match of the tournament on Wednesday, against Belgium's Elise Mertens.
Unusually, her place in the tournament has been taken by her twin sister, Kristyna.
Karolina played in a gruelling three-hour Fed Cup tie against Romania's Simona Halep, who is also in Doha, at the weekend.
Pliskova said "it would be better" if Fed Cup matches were played on Friday and Saturday rather than over the weekend.
Asked if she thought players should think more about fans and tournament organisers before withdrawing, Pliskova said: "I don't know what else you want to do.
"If the players are sick, what can they do?
She added: "If it's not possible, it's not possible."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The world number five joins Caroline Wozniacki, Ashleigh Barty and Caroline Garcia as a player who has pulled out since the tournament started, as well as newly-crowned Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, who withdrew days before the start.
"From the first day I was not feeling great and not ready," the Czech star and former world number one told reporters.
"I have never felt actually this way. It's normal that you are tired, of course, when you are travelling and playing a lot of matches.
"But I just feel somehow my body is not ready, I had a temperature for a few days.
"I don't have any neck pain or something, but I just feel overall like super tired, and my muscles are just hurting from the morning without even doing anything.
"So I'm just not able to compete 100 per cent today."
Pliskova, the number two seed in Qatar, was due to play her first match of the tournament on Wednesday, against Belgium's Elise Mertens.
Unusually, her place in the tournament has been taken by her twin sister, Kristyna.
Karolina played in a gruelling three-hour Fed Cup tie against Romania's Simona Halep, who is also in Doha, at the weekend.
Pliskova said "it would be better" if Fed Cup matches were played on Friday and Saturday rather than over the weekend.
Asked if she thought players should think more about fans and tournament organisers before withdrawing, Pliskova said: "I don't know what else you want to do.
"If the players are sick, what can they do?
She added: "If it's not possible, it's not possible."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- Backed Myself to Hit a Six After Refusing Single: Karthik
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- PUBG Effect: How The Popular Battle Royale Game Made Two People Fall in Love
- As More Female Actors Turn Filmmakers, Bollywood Can No Longer Ignore Women and their Stories
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results