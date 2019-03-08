English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Venus Out-lasts Petkovic to Advance at Indian Wells
The US veteran said she wasn't feeling her best, and was at a loss for words to explain the win.
The US veteran said she wasn't feeling her best, and was at a loss for words to explain the win.
Loading...
Former world number one Venus Williams emerged from a back-and-forth battle with a 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 victory over German Andrea Petkovic to reach the second round at Indian Wells on Thursday.
The US veteran said she wasn't feeling her best, and was at a loss for words to explain the win.
"I don't know honestly. I'm still trying to figure it out," said Williams, who closed out the first set after a visit from the trainer, before Petkovic had the second set all her own way.
Williams was broken as she served for the match at 5-2 in the third, wasting one match point.
Petkovic had a game point to extend the match before Williams broke her in the final game seal the victory.
"Every day is not your best day but that doesn't mean the heart and desire aren't there," Williams said. "I'm just happy things went my way in the third set. It got really close there.
Williams was playing her first match since a third-round loss to then world number one Simona Halep at the Australian Open.
"I haven’t played in forever, so that was challenging in itself, to get back into competition," said the 38-year-old who next faces third-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova -- this year's Australian Open runner-up.
Serena Williams, also playing her first tournament since falling in the Australian Open quarter-finals, opens with a blockbuster second round match against another former world number one Victoria Azarenka.
Azarenka, now ranked 48th in the world, defeated Vera Lapko in straight sets on Wednesday to set up the clash that will highlight Friday's night session.
Williams, seeded 10th, has won 17 of their 21 prior encounters but Azarenka won their most recent meeting -- in the 2016 Indian Wells final.
Since then both have become mothers, Serena to daughter Alexis Olympia and Azarenka to son Leo.
“It's obviously going to be a really difficult match," Azarenka said. "It's not a second-round match for sure. But it's going to be a huge challenge. We haven't played for three years, we haven't played since we both became moms, so it's going to be a special one."
France's Kristina Mladenovic booked her second meeting in three weeks with world number one Naomi Osaka, beating China's Zheng Saisai 7-5, 6-2 to reach the second round.
"It's pretty funny, playing her back-to-back," said Mladenovic, who toppled Osaka in Dubai in the Japanese star's first match since winning the Australian Open.
"It's going to be a brand new match," Mladenovic said. "I'm sure her game suits well here as the defending champion, and I'm sure she wants to build on some wins again. I'm going to go out there confident, show a fight, and execute as well as I did a few weeks ago."
The US veteran said she wasn't feeling her best, and was at a loss for words to explain the win.
"I don't know honestly. I'm still trying to figure it out," said Williams, who closed out the first set after a visit from the trainer, before Petkovic had the second set all her own way.
Williams was broken as she served for the match at 5-2 in the third, wasting one match point.
Petkovic had a game point to extend the match before Williams broke her in the final game seal the victory.
"Every day is not your best day but that doesn't mean the heart and desire aren't there," Williams said. "I'm just happy things went my way in the third set. It got really close there.
Williams was playing her first match since a third-round loss to then world number one Simona Halep at the Australian Open.
"I haven’t played in forever, so that was challenging in itself, to get back into competition," said the 38-year-old who next faces third-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova -- this year's Australian Open runner-up.
Serena Williams, also playing her first tournament since falling in the Australian Open quarter-finals, opens with a blockbuster second round match against another former world number one Victoria Azarenka.
Azarenka, now ranked 48th in the world, defeated Vera Lapko in straight sets on Wednesday to set up the clash that will highlight Friday's night session.
Williams, seeded 10th, has won 17 of their 21 prior encounters but Azarenka won their most recent meeting -- in the 2016 Indian Wells final.
Since then both have become mothers, Serena to daughter Alexis Olympia and Azarenka to son Leo.
“It's obviously going to be a really difficult match," Azarenka said. "It's not a second-round match for sure. But it's going to be a huge challenge. We haven't played for three years, we haven't played since we both became moms, so it's going to be a special one."
France's Kristina Mladenovic booked her second meeting in three weeks with world number one Naomi Osaka, beating China's Zheng Saisai 7-5, 6-2 to reach the second round.
"It's pretty funny, playing her back-to-back," said Mladenovic, who toppled Osaka in Dubai in the Japanese star's first match since winning the Australian Open.
"It's going to be a brand new match," Mladenovic said. "I'm sure her game suits well here as the defending champion, and I'm sure she wants to build on some wins again. I'm going to go out there confident, show a fight, and execute as well as I did a few weeks ago."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tesla V3 Supercharger Can Add 100 Km Range in 5 Minutes – Watch Video
- Made In Heaven Review: Amazon Prime’s Sensational Yet Engaging Series
- Winter's Romance: Canadian Couple Builds World's Largest Snow Maze
- Shahid Kapoor Buys BMW R1250 GS Adventure Motorcycle Worth Rs 16.85 Lakh
- International Women's Day 2019: Idea Launches Mobile Based Safety Service 'Idea Sakhi' For Women
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results