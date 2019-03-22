English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Venus Williams Holds off Jakupovic to Advance at Miami Tennis
The 38-year-old American, a quarter-finalist at Indian Wells last week, turned back Jakupovic 7-5, 6-3 in 78 minutes to reach the second round after a rough start.
The 38-year-old American, a quarter-finalist at Indian Wells last week, turned back Jakupovic 7-5, 6-3 in 78 minutes to reach the second round after a rough start.
Loading...
Venus Williams displayed the mental strength that has made her a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion on Thursday, holding off a spirited challenge by Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic at the WTA Miami Open.
The 38-year-old American, a quarter-finalist at Indian Wells last week, turned back Jakupovic 7-5, 6-3 in 78 minutes to reach the second round after a rough start.
Jakupovic was serving for the first set and Williams was on the back foot before the qualifier wilted under the pressure and 43rd-ranked Williams booked a second-round matchup against Spanish 24th seed Carla Suarez Navarro.
Tenth seed Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and younger sister of Venus, will open in the second round against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson, who eliminated German qualifier Laura Siegemund 6-1, 5-7, 7-5.
Venus credits her mother, Oracene Price, with instilling the character and desire to match the tennis skills developed by their father and long-time coach Richard Williams.
"Growing up in my home, we weren't allowed to be weak, so it just wasn't an option," Venus Williams said. "The only option was to be strong. You had a choice of being strong or being strong, so we were strong."
Williams, a three time Miami Open champion, is the oldest player in the women's singles draw but has no problem striving for more titles.
"I don't think there is really any sacrifices," she said. "I think it's really only pluses, especially if you're able to execute on your dream. That's really what anyone and everyone wants.
"One of the challenges is that it's really a lifestyle and there is never any moment where you're not trying to get better or that you forget about tennis.
"You just feel intense pressure to get better and to work."
Three consecutive breaks saw 80th-ranked Jakupovic ease into an early 3-2 lead with Williams struggling on serve, and she served for the first set at 5-4 before Williams answered to claim a set that saw seven service breaks in all.
Williams stormed ahead 5-1 in the second set and cruised from there.
Williams, in a record 20th Miami appearance, knows she faces a tougher test in Suarez Navarro even though she owns a 6-3 career edge on the Spaniard.
"She's crafty, feisty, and competitive," Williams said. "She plays maybe a little more topspin than others and then some slice. So it's a little bit atypical game."
Mari Osaka, the older sister of world number one Naomi Osaka, was ousted in her opening match, falling to American Whitney Osuigwe 6-2, 6-4.
Canada's Bianca Andreescu, fresh off the Indian Wells title, rallied to beat Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 in her opening match.
World number two Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic downed Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4, to become the first player into the third round.
In ATP first-round matches, Australia's Bernard Tomic dispatched Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-1 and Aussie Jordan Thompson downed Britain's Cameron Norrie 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.
The 38-year-old American, a quarter-finalist at Indian Wells last week, turned back Jakupovic 7-5, 6-3 in 78 minutes to reach the second round after a rough start.
Jakupovic was serving for the first set and Williams was on the back foot before the qualifier wilted under the pressure and 43rd-ranked Williams booked a second-round matchup against Spanish 24th seed Carla Suarez Navarro.
Tenth seed Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and younger sister of Venus, will open in the second round against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson, who eliminated German qualifier Laura Siegemund 6-1, 5-7, 7-5.
Venus credits her mother, Oracene Price, with instilling the character and desire to match the tennis skills developed by their father and long-time coach Richard Williams.
"Growing up in my home, we weren't allowed to be weak, so it just wasn't an option," Venus Williams said. "The only option was to be strong. You had a choice of being strong or being strong, so we were strong."
Williams, a three time Miami Open champion, is the oldest player in the women's singles draw but has no problem striving for more titles.
"I don't think there is really any sacrifices," she said. "I think it's really only pluses, especially if you're able to execute on your dream. That's really what anyone and everyone wants.
"One of the challenges is that it's really a lifestyle and there is never any moment where you're not trying to get better or that you forget about tennis.
"You just feel intense pressure to get better and to work."
Three consecutive breaks saw 80th-ranked Jakupovic ease into an early 3-2 lead with Williams struggling on serve, and she served for the first set at 5-4 before Williams answered to claim a set that saw seven service breaks in all.
Williams stormed ahead 5-1 in the second set and cruised from there.
Williams, in a record 20th Miami appearance, knows she faces a tougher test in Suarez Navarro even though she owns a 6-3 career edge on the Spaniard.
"She's crafty, feisty, and competitive," Williams said. "She plays maybe a little more topspin than others and then some slice. So it's a little bit atypical game."
Mari Osaka, the older sister of world number one Naomi Osaka, was ousted in her opening match, falling to American Whitney Osuigwe 6-2, 6-4.
Canada's Bianca Andreescu, fresh off the Indian Wells title, rallied to beat Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 in her opening match.
World number two Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic downed Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4, to become the first player into the third round.
In ATP first-round matches, Australia's Bernard Tomic dispatched Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-1 and Aussie Jordan Thompson downed Britain's Cameron Norrie 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Women Don Headscarves to Support Muslims After Shootings
- Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Reveals She Suffered from Two Near-Fatal Brain Aneurysms
- From Madhuri Dixit to Priyanka Chopra, Here’s What Your Favourite Celebs Did This Holi
- Neither Contesting Elections Nor Campaigning for Any Political Party: Salman Khan
- Decoding The Voluntary Code of Ethics Binding FB, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok During 2019 Polls
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results