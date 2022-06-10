Wimbledon 2022 Prize Money to be a Record 40.35 Million Pounds: All-England Lawn Tennis Club

The All-England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) on Thursday announced an 11 per cent increase to the total prize money for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships; a record 40.35 million pounds. The winners of the men’s and women’s singles in the grass-court Grand Slam this year will receive two million each with an increase of 17.6 per cent on last year but is still shy of the 2.35 million in 2019.

The club has insisted that the distribution of prize money for 2022 continues to emphasise supporting players in the early rounds of the event. It shows an 11.1 per cent increase from 2021 and a 5.4 per cent increase on the most recent full capacity Championships in 2019.

Chairman Ian Hewitt said with the increased prize money, the All England Club look to continue to deliver one of the leading sporting events in the world.

“From the first round of the Qualifying Competition to the Champions being crowned, this year’s prize money distribution aims to reflect just how important the players are to The Championships as we look to continue to deliver one of the world’s leading sporting events, and with a particularly special tournament ahead of us as we celebrate 100 years of Centre Court on Church Road.”

This year’s Wimbledon is scheduled to be held from June 27 to July 10. Since the AELTC has taken a massive step of banning the Russian and Belarusian players from competing in this year’s tournament, both ATP and WTA have announced that they will not award ranking points to the competition.

The qualifying competition prize money fund has received a 26 per cent increase in 2021 and the main draw singles players competing in the first round will be playing for 50,000 pounds, a 4.2 per cent increase in 2021 and an 11.1 per cent increase in 2019.

