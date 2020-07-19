You Work Hard You Play Harder: Sania Mirza Shares a Glimpse of Intense Workout Session

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza took to social media to share a video of her intense work out on Saturday.

"You work hard you play harder," Sania captioned her post.

Sania is training hard at her home in Hyderabad for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and has been training hard at home given the current coronavirus pandemic.

"I was really looking forward to being at my fourth Olympics and bringing home a medal that [Rohan Bopanna and I] missed out on at Rio in 2016," Sania Mirza told Hindu.

Sania is part of a program organised by Airbnb, along with 100 other Olympians and Paralympians, in a five-day festival beginning July 25.

"When I was approached, I found it very exciting as a way for me to connect with my fans. This was an Olympic year, so in that spirit, I wanted to share my experience of working on my mental and physical health," Sania said.

As part of the video series, Sania will giving a sneak peak into her training routine, as well as a couple of hours of practice on her in-house tennis court.

"I converted my 'trophy room' into a home gym. Even 20 to 30 minutes of exercise can make you feel good. I always feel content after my workout," Sania added.