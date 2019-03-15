English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki,’ Zuber K Khan is Back on TV with Naagin 3
Zuber will be seen in a negative role who will make life difficult for Bela (Surbhi Jyoti).
Actor Zuber K Khan, who went on to do films post his stint in ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’, is back on TV with Balaji Telefilms’ Naagin 3. Zuber will be seen in a negative role who will make life difficult for Bela (Surbhi Jyoti). Based on a supernatural concept, ‘Naagin 3’ is one of the most popular daily soaps on and tops the TRP list.
Earlier, Zuber won hearts with his power-packed performance in ‘Ksam Tere Pyaar Ki’ which also starred Ssharad Malhotra and Kratika Sengar in important roles. Zuber said, “Returning to television with Balaji has happiness stored in itself. ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’ has given a lot to me, and now doing ‘Naagin 3’ is giving me sheer vibes of excitement and happiness.”
An exclusive picture of Zuber K Khan from the sets of Naagin 3.
He added, “Yes, I will be continuing with my films too and this time around will be balancing both, films as well as ‘Naagin 3’, since I have got three films scheduled for shooting. I heartily thank Ekta ma'am for giving me this opportunity.”
“I'll be playing one of the negative leads in the show and my character will increase difficulties in Bela's life. I am looking forward doing this role, since it's different from what I have done in the past, also supernatural is something that's working these days, so I am genuinely excited for this new venture,” concluded Zuber.
