Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » TV
1-min read

Airtel Reportedly Lost About 30 Lakh Customers in J&K Due to Recent Network Shutdown

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Internet services would resume in the newly reorganised union territory (UT) on the recommendations of the local administration.

IANS

Updated:November 25, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
Representative image.

The network shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir impacted the subscriber base of telecom companies in the quarter ended September, owing to which Bharti Airtel lost up to 30 lakh customers, while Vodafone Idea too lost customers, according to a latest report by brokerage ICICI Securities.

Replying to questions over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Internet services would resume in the newly reorganised union territory (UT) on the recommendations of the local administration.

"Bharti Airtel lost about 25-30 lakh customers due to network shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir, which would return on reported base post resumption of services there. On a like to like basis, the net sub addition was zero," the ICICI Securities report said.

On Vodafone Idea, the report said that it continued to lose subscribers with a net loss of 89 lakh customers during the quarter and resultant overall subscriber base at 32.0 crore.

"We note that this is the fifth consecutive quarter of subscriber base decline given the integration-led challenges and Jammu and Kashmir impact," the report said

Bharti Airtel's end of period (EoP) subscriber base, ICICI Securities said, was at 27.94 crore with reported net subscriber addition of 26 lakh subscribers quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) aided by the consolidation of 65 lakh Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL) subscribers in its reported subscriber base during the June-September quarter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram