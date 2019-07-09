Micromax Announces new Android TV Range Starting at Rs 13,999
Micromax has announced a new range of televisions running on Android TV and will be available starting this week.
Micromax has announced a new range of televisions running on Android TV and will be available starting this week.
Homegrown consumer electronics brand Micromax Informatics Ltd. on Tuesday launched a new series of "Google-certified" Android TV starting at Rs 13,999.
The 32-inch (80 cms), 40-inch (102 cms) and 43-inch (109 cms) Android TV comes with a 16:9 aspect ratio.
Users of the TV will get access to Google's official Play Store, Games, Movies and Music, Micromax said.
With built-in Chromecast, the Android television has Google Assistant with voice-enabled search.
Bolstering its product portfolio, Micromax also launched a fully automatic top loading washing machine starting at Rs 10,999.
"The Google Certified Android TV is meant for those who want a larger than life entertainment experience by being packed with multiple compelling features and the fully automatic washing machine aims to make everyday solutions simpler and hassle-free," Rohan Agarwal, Director, Micromax Informatics, said in a statement.
"We look forward to the response from our consumers and are committed to grow this category further by consolidating our leadership position in the segment in India," Agarwal added.
While the Android TV will be available from July 11, the washing machine will be available starting July 15 through an exclusive partnership with Flipkart.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand Semi-final: Scenarios Possible Due to Rain Interruption
- 'The Lion King' Has it All Wrong, This is How Prides Really Work
- Snowball, the Dancing Cockatoo, is Teaching Scientists a Thing Or Two About 80s Dance Moves
- Arjun Kapoor's Hilarious Birthday Wish for 'Industry's Original Chocolate Boy' Ranveer Singh
- What Really Happened to Jim Hopper in 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Finale?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s