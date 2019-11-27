Take the pledge to vote

Xiaomi Redmi K30 to be Unveiled on December 10: Here’s Everything we Know

The Redmi K30 will be launching next month with 5G support, punch-hole display and 60-megapixel camera.

Updated:November 27, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K30 to be Unveiled on December 10: Here’s Everything we Know
The Redmi K30 will be launching next month with 5G support, punch-hole display and 60-megapixel camera.

Xiaomi is preparing to launch a successor for its popular Redmi K20 series. The new Redmi K30 was earlier teased by the company and it seems that we finally have a launch date. Xiaomi will be launching the new K30 series on December 10 in China. The new handset will also come with 5G support which means it will be the first phone under Redmi series to feature the next-gen connectivity standard.

As mentioned, Redmi’s GM Lu Weibing had given an early look at the Redmi K30 last month during a launch presentation in China. The teaser of the upcoming phone showcased as device with a punch-hole display with a dual-camera setup on the top right corner. This means that the handset could have almost zero bezels. Weibing had also confirmed that the handset will support dual 5G, which means it will work with both SA (Standalone mode) and the NSA (non-standalone) networking. NSA basically relies on the existing LTE infrastructure for certain tasks.

The handset is rumoured to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display which means that Xiaomi means business this time. It is also rumoured to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chip, and possibly the Pro variant will rock the Snapdragon 855+. The handset is also expected to feature Sony’s latest 60-megapixel IMX686 camera sensor along with additional camera sensors to capture ultra-wide, telephoto and macro photos. While we are expecting an in-display fingerprint sensor, a rumour suggests that the Xiaomi Redmi K30 will sport side fingerprint sensor instead. The handset should be priced similar to the Redmi K20 series and will potentially compete against the likes of the recently launched Realme X2 Pro and the OnePlus 7T.

