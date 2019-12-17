Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Virender Sehwag to Become Cricket Coach?

Will Arvind Vashishth and Vayu Raghavan live upto the expectations of Virender Sehwag?

December 17, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
Virender Sehwag to Become Cricket Coach?
Will Arvind Vashishth and Vayu Raghavan live upto the expectations of Virender Sehwag?

Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag, who is known for his flamboyant batting style, has taken up the mantle of coaching two rising stars on a TV show. When a lively and quirky man like Sehwag decides to coach stars from the riveting Amazon Prime show Inside Edge season 2, you can expect nothing else than fireworks.

Watch as Virender Sehwag coaches Inside Edge 2 captains Arvind Vashishth of Haryana Hurricane and Vayu Raghavan of Mumbai Mavericks (Angad Bedi and Tanuj Virwani, respectively) the nuances of a great batsman. But as is known, with Sehwag, nothing is conventional. His training methods and his advice are about to stump both Arvind and Vayu.

Watch the video and know for yourself how Virender Sehwag's second innings as a coach turns out! Also make sure you tune in to watch the second season of Emmy award-nominated Inside Edge, only on Amazon Prime Video.

