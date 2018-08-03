​Pakistan Sees Red over US Easing Export Controls for High-tech Product Sales to India

Pakistan on Friday reacted sharply to a recent US decision waiving individual licensing requirements for export of high technology products to India, terming the move as continuation of policies of discrimination.The US on Monday eased export controls for high-technology product sales to India by designating it as a Strategic Trade Authorization-1 (STA-1) country, the only South Asian nation to be on the list.The designation authorises the export, re-export and transfer (in-country) of specified items on the Commerce Control List (CCL) to destinations posing a low risk of unauthorised or impermissible uses.Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Mohammad Faisal "described it as a disturbing continuation of policies of discrimination and exceptionalism, further eroding the longstanding non-proliferation norms."He underscored the serious implications on strategic stability arising from the cumulative effect of several civilian nuclear cooperation agreements between India and members of the export control regimes, the latest of which is the recent licensing waivers."Pakistan believes all states have the right to acquire and use advanced and dual use technologies for socio-economic development under appropriate safeguards and without discrimination," Faisal said.Pakistan urges faithful adherence by all to the letter and spirit of relevant international treaties and export control regimes.The spokesperson called on all the states to carefully review their strategic export control policies that directly impinge on national security of Pakistan and undercut stated goals of preserving strategic stability in the region."Disavowal of established legal and normative frameworks regulating strategic goods and technologies only undermines the global rules-based order," Faisal added.Currently there are 36 countries on STA-1 list. India is the only South Asian country to be on the list. Other Asian countries designated as STA-1 are Japan and South Korea. Till recently India was designated as STA-2 countries along with seven others.