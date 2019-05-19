Take the pledge to vote

There Will be No War as We Don't Want War: Javad Zarif

Tensions have escalated in recent days, with growing concerns about a potential US-Iran conflict.

Reuters

May 19, 2019
File photo of Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday he did not believe a war would break out in the region as Tehran did not want a conflict and no country had the "illusion it could confront Iran", the state news agency IRNA reported.

Tensions have escalated in recent days, with growing concerns about a potential US-Iran conflict. Earlier this week the United States pulled some diplomatic staff from its embassy in Baghdad following weekend attacks on four oil tankers in the Gulf.

"There will be no war because neither we want a war, nor has anyone the idea or illusion that it can confront Iran in the region," Zarif told IRNA before ending his visit to Beijing.
