Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Iran Supreme Court Upholds Man’s Death Sentence for Killing US Woman

The mother of three had been reported missing in 2012 when she had travelled to Iran to visit her Iranian husband's family.

Reuters

Updated:May 19, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Iran Supreme Court Upholds Man’s Death Sentence for Killing US Woman
Image for representation
Loading...
Dubai: Iran's supreme court has upheld the death sentence of an Iranian man for killing an American woman seven years ago to steal her car, the state-run daily Iran reported on Saturday.

The mother of three, identified as Theresa Virginia, had been reported missing in 2012 when she had travelled to Iran to visit her Iranian husband's family, the newspaper said.

Police were able to arrest two suspects, aged 20 and 21 at the time, using closed circuit television recordings showing them at a petrol station with her car. One of the men confessed to have strangled the woman and taken her car and cash, while the other admitted helping, the report added.

The number of executions in Iran were halved in 2018 through changes to anti-narcotics laws, but the country was still second in the world after China with at least 253 convicts put to death, according to rights group Amnesty International.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram