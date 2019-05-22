Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gulf Countries Strengthen Oil Coordination Amid Escalating Tensions: Kuwait

It is normal amid this escalation that Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries take steps to guarantee oil tankers and a continuous supply of energy to global markets, says Khalid al-Jarallah, deputy foreign minister of Kuwait.

AFP

Updated:May 22, 2019, 3:09 AM IST
Gulf Countries Strengthen Oil Coordination Amid Escalating Tensions: Kuwait
Kuwait Foreign Minister in GCC meetings
Kuwait: Kuwait's deputy foreign minister said countries in the Gulf have strengthened coordination to provide oil to global markets amid increased regional tensions.

"It is normal amid this escalation that Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries take these steps," Khalid al-Jarallah told reporters late Sunday on the sidelines of a Ramadan sit-down organised by the Iraqi embassy."There is cooperation and coordination between Kuwait and the Gulf countries to provide guarantees for oil tankers and continuous supply of energy to global markets."

Jarallah's comments come days after sabotage attacks against tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters and the bombing of a Saudi pipeline -- the latter claimed by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels.
Both attacks targeted routes built as alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for almost all Gulf exports.

The US Fifth Fleet headquartered in Bahrain said the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council began "enhanced security patrols" on Saturday in international waters, in "tight coordination with the US navy". Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait in case of war with the United States, which earlier this month announced that it was sending an aircraft carrier and strike group to the region.

Kuwait's deputy foreign minister said "tension was escalating quickly" but he remained hopeful. He added Kuwait was in "constant contact" with its ally, the US. On Saturday, OPEC giant Saudi Arabia called for urgent meetings of the GCC and the Arab League to discuss recent "aggressions and their consequences" in the region.

The two summits are scheduled to be held in Mecca on 30 May. Jarallah welcomed the kingdom's invitation, saying Kuwait was keen to take part in discussions on issues "potentially dangerous" to the region.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

