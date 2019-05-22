English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gulf Countries Strengthen Oil Coordination Amid Escalating Tensions: Kuwait
It is normal amid this escalation that Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries take steps to guarantee oil tankers and a continuous supply of energy to global markets, says Khalid al-Jarallah, deputy foreign minister of Kuwait.
Kuwait Foreign Minister in GCC meetings
Kuwait: Kuwait's deputy foreign minister said countries in the Gulf have strengthened coordination to provide oil to global markets amid increased regional tensions.
"It is normal amid this escalation that Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries take these steps," Khalid al-Jarallah told reporters late Sunday on the sidelines of a Ramadan sit-down organised by the Iraqi embassy."There is cooperation and coordination between Kuwait and the Gulf countries to provide guarantees for oil tankers and continuous supply of energy to global markets."
Jarallah's comments come days after sabotage attacks against tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters and the bombing of a Saudi pipeline -- the latter claimed by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels.
Both attacks targeted routes built as alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for almost all Gulf exports.
The US Fifth Fleet headquartered in Bahrain said the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council began "enhanced security patrols" on Saturday in international waters, in "tight coordination with the US navy". Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait in case of war with the United States, which earlier this month announced that it was sending an aircraft carrier and strike group to the region.
Kuwait's deputy foreign minister said "tension was escalating quickly" but he remained hopeful. He added Kuwait was in "constant contact" with its ally, the US. On Saturday, OPEC giant Saudi Arabia called for urgent meetings of the GCC and the Arab League to discuss recent "aggressions and their consequences" in the region.
The two summits are scheduled to be held in Mecca on 30 May. Jarallah welcomed the kingdom's invitation, saying Kuwait was keen to take part in discussions on issues "potentially dangerous" to the region.
"It is normal amid this escalation that Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries take these steps," Khalid al-Jarallah told reporters late Sunday on the sidelines of a Ramadan sit-down organised by the Iraqi embassy."There is cooperation and coordination between Kuwait and the Gulf countries to provide guarantees for oil tankers and continuous supply of energy to global markets."
Jarallah's comments come days after sabotage attacks against tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters and the bombing of a Saudi pipeline -- the latter claimed by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels.
Both attacks targeted routes built as alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for almost all Gulf exports.
The US Fifth Fleet headquartered in Bahrain said the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council began "enhanced security patrols" on Saturday in international waters, in "tight coordination with the US navy". Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait in case of war with the United States, which earlier this month announced that it was sending an aircraft carrier and strike group to the region.
Kuwait's deputy foreign minister said "tension was escalating quickly" but he remained hopeful. He added Kuwait was in "constant contact" with its ally, the US. On Saturday, OPEC giant Saudi Arabia called for urgent meetings of the GCC and the Arab League to discuss recent "aggressions and their consequences" in the region.
The two summits are scheduled to be held in Mecca on 30 May. Jarallah welcomed the kingdom's invitation, saying Kuwait was keen to take part in discussions on issues "potentially dangerous" to the region.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wicket on Archer's Mind Heading into the World Cup
- Anupam Kher Slams Vivek Oberoi for Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Says It Was Shameful
- Dhoni Reveals Post-retirement Ambitions With New Video
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results