English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Awarded John F Kennedy Profile in Courage Award
Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the late president, calls Nancy Pelosi, the California Democrat "the most important woman in American political history."
File photo of Nancy Pelosi. (Reuters)
Boston: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been honored with the 2019 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.
Pelosi was recognized for her efforts to pass former President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law and for helping Democrats reclaim control of the U.S. House during last year's elections.
Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the late president, calls the California Democrat "the most important woman in American political history."
Kennedy said Pelosi, who has served in the House since 1987, "leads with strength, integrity and grace under pressure."
The award was presented to Pelosi in a Sunday evening ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.
Pelosi was recognized for her efforts to pass former President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law and for helping Democrats reclaim control of the U.S. House during last year's elections.
Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the late president, calls the California Democrat "the most important woman in American political history."
Kennedy said Pelosi, who has served in the House since 1987, "leads with strength, integrity and grace under pressure."
The award was presented to Pelosi in a Sunday evening ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
- Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Look Review - Watch Video
- Was the News of Erica Fernandes Leaving Kasautii Zindagi Kay A Marketing Gimmick?
- Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Angrily Reacts to Backlash Over Game of Thrones Ending
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results