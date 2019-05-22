Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'It is The Nature of Grotesque Things That You Can't Look Away' Pete Buttigieg on Trump's Tweets

Asked how he responds to Trump's tweets and name-calling, including referring to Buttigieg as Alfred E. Neumann, the "Mad" magazine character, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, responded, "I don't care."

Associated Press

Updated:May 22, 2019, 3:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'It is The Nature of Grotesque Things That You Can't Look Away' Pete Buttigieg on Trump's Tweets
File photo of democratic presidential nominee Pete Buttigieg.
Claremont: Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg jabbed at President Donald Trump during a Fox News town hall Sunday, saying he understands why people and the media are "mesmerized" by his tweets because "it is the nature of grotesque things that you can't look away."

Asked how he responds to Trump's tweets and name-calling, including referring to Buttigieg as Alfred E. Neumann, the "Mad" magazine character — the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, responded, "I don't care." He said Democrats need to talk less about Trump and more about what they'll do for the American people.

Trump criticized Fox News earlier Sunday for "wasting airtime" on Buttigieg, saying Fox "is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems." He added, "Alfred E. Newman will never be President."

Buttigieg said many Democrats were critical of his decision to participate in a town hall on Fox News, but added that he believes the party needs to meet voters where they are, whether it's Fox News or visiting places where Democrats aren't seen much.

Buttigieg was asked about laws passed recently to ban or restrict abortion in states such as Alabama. He said he believes the right to have an abortion is "an American freedom" and that the government shouldn't have a role in limiting it.

"I think the dialogue has gotten so caught up on where you draw the line that we've gotten away from the fundamental question of who gets to draw the line," he said. "And I trust women to draw the line."

Asked whether his position extends to the third trimester of pregnancy, Buttigieg said those late-term abortions make up a small percentage of abortions performed and asked the audience to put themselves in that woman's shoes.

Any woman making that decision has likely been expecting to carry the baby to term, he said, and received "the most devasting medical news in their lifetime," forcing them to make "an impossible, unthinkable choice."

"And the bottom line is as horrible as that choice is, that woman, that family may seek spiritual guidance, they may seek medical guidance," he said. "But that decision's not going to be made any better medically or morally, because the government is dictating how that decision should be made."
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram