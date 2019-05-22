Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Yemen's Houthi Group Says Will Target UAE and Saudi's Vital Military Facilities

Saudi Arabia said armed drones struck two oil pumping stations last Tuesday, after Houthi-run Masirah TV earlier said the group had launched drone attacks on Saudi installations.

Reuters

Updated:May 22, 2019, 3:09 AM IST
Yemen's Houthi Group Says Will Target UAE and Saudi's Vital Military Facilities
image used for representative purposes only.
Cairo: Yemen's Houthi group said targeting Saudi Aramco's installations last week was the beginning of military operations against 300 vital military targets, Houthi-controlled SABA news agency said on Sunday, citing a source in the movement's military.

Targets included vital military headquarters and facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, as well as their bases in Yemen, SABA quoted the source as saying.

Saudi Arabia said armed drones struck two oil pumping stations last Tuesday, after Houthi-run Masirah TV earlier said the group had launched drone attacks on Saudi installations.
