English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Britain's Manchester Airport Faces Flight Delays Due to Refueling Issues
The refueling problems led to dozens of flights being delayed and canceled at the airport on Sunday, The Guardian newspaper reported, adding that up to 13,000 passengers were impacted.
Manchester airport power cut(Image Courtesy: Twitter/Chelsea-Jade)
Manchester: Britain's Manchester Airport said on Sunday it is working on fixing a fuel supply problem at the airport that was caused by a power issue, leading to flight delays.
"Due to a power issue this afternoon there is currently an issue with the fuel supply at the airport and we have engineers on-site working to fix this", the airport said in a tweet.
The refueling problems led to dozens of flights being delayed and canceled at the airport on Sunday, The Guardian newspaper reported, adding that up to 13,000 passengers were impacted.
Eighty-six flight were canceled due to the issue and Ryanair, easyJet, Dart Group owned Jet2 and IAG owned British Airways flights were among those affected, the newspaper said.
Manchester airport did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
"Due to a power issue this afternoon there is currently an issue with the fuel supply at the airport and we have engineers on-site working to fix this", the airport said in a tweet.
The refueling problems led to dozens of flights being delayed and canceled at the airport on Sunday, The Guardian newspaper reported, adding that up to 13,000 passengers were impacted.
Eighty-six flight were canceled due to the issue and Ryanair, easyJet, Dart Group owned Jet2 and IAG owned British Airways flights were among those affected, the newspaper said.
Manchester airport did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wicket on Archer's Mind Heading into the World Cup
- Why I Had to Apologise to My Friends For Calling 'Game of Thrones' Superior to 'Breaking Bad'
- Was the News of Erica Fernandes Leaving Kasautii Zindagi Kay A Marketing Gimmick?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results