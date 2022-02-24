CHANGE LANGUAGE
﻿ War In Ukraine| 'We'll Defend And Win': Zelensky Reacts After Putin Bombs Areas Near Kyiv

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will defend and win against Russian aggression (Image: Reuters)

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will defend and win against Russian aggression (Image: Reuters)

Zelensky said that the world must come together to stop Putin.

News Desk

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to Russia’s sudden call of starting a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday. Zelensky said that the act of bombing peaceful regions of Ukraine is an act of war and Ukraine will defend its territory and win against Russian aggression.

“Putin has launched a full-scale war against Ukraine. Strikes continue on peaceful Ukrainian cities. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend and win. The world can and must stop Putin. It’s time to act,” Zelensky said in a tweet.

first published:February 24, 2022, 09:41 IST