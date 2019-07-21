English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
0256 GMT on July 20, 1969: Houston Celebrates Exact Moment Armstrong Set Foot on Moon 50 Years Ago
Thousands celebrated the "Moonversary", commemorating with fireworks and music the exact moment 50 years ago that Neil Armstrong became the first person to set foot on the Moon.
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot for Apollo 11, poses for a photograph beside the deployed United States flag during an extravehicular activity (EVA) on the moon, July 20, 1969. (Image: Reuters)
Houston: Houston's Space Center counted down on Saturday night to the exact moment 50 years ago that Neil Armstrong became the first person to set foot on the Moon, marking one of humanity's greatest achievements.
Thousands celebrated the "Moonversary" with fireworks and music as a giant screen showed footage of the era-defining moment.
After spending a few moments at the foot of the ladder of lunar module Eagle, where he and Buzz Aldrin had landed six hours earlier, Armstrong stepped onto the surface of our natural satellite at 10:56 pm (0256 GMT) on July 20, 1969.
"That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."
