The Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd in Shanghai’s Jingshan district reported on Saturday that a fire broke out in their plant following a blast in the ethylene glycol processing unit.

Photos taken by a Shanghai Daily photographer show the fire at the Jinshan chemical plant has been brought under control. pic.twitter.com/Fn0tu7pBFb — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) June 18, 2022

One driver died in the fire and another person received minor injuries, China-based news agency Shanghai Daily said in a tweet.

Officials speaking to news agency Xinhua said the fire broke out at 4am early on Saturday and was brought under control around 9am. Firefighters said it was a difficult task to bring the fire under control which was caused

#BREAKING A fire broke out at a chemical plant of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co LTD in #Shanghai's #Jinshan District at 4:28am today. Rescue work is ongoing. So far casualties are unknown. pic.twitter.com/4AiPxjqCKG — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) June 18, 2022

The news agency also shared videos of the fire but authorities later told them that the fire was brought under control.

Videos taken by netizens showed huge fire balls, loud bangs and heavy smoke at the chemical plant in Shanghai’s Jinshan District. https://t.co/9a850Uol0m pic.twitter.com/V5vKxTCH8E — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) June 18, 2022

The videos showed flames erupting from one side of the sprawling factory and engulfing surrounding buildings while emitting columns of thick black smoke.

#UPDATE: The unit where the fire broke out is the ethylene glycol processing unit of #Sinopec #Shanghai Petrochemical. The company said the fire had been brought under control. It is monitoring the nearby environment and so far no impact has been found. https://t.co/9a850Uol0m — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) June 18, 2022

Sinopec in its official Weibo account said the fire was ‘under control’ and it was carrying out protective burning, news agency Reuters reported.

#Update: A driver died and a worker was slightly injured in the blast, said Sinopec #Shanghai Petrochemical. The fire has been brought under control. https://t.co/9a850Uol0m pic.twitter.com/W5spfrR6Tv — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) June 18, 2022

Sinopec also said that volatile organic compounds and impact to rainwater outlets and impact on the surrounding water environment was being monitored.

Sinopec Shanghai can process up to 16 million tonnes of crude oil a year and 700,000 tonnes of ethylene.

