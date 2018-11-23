English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1 Dead, 2 Injured After Teen Opens Fire in Alabama Mall
Police say a fight between two teens, including an 18-year-old, resulted in a gunfire exchange. One teen fled but was confronted by two Hoover police officers.
Representative image (Reuters)
Hoover (Alabama): One teen is dead and two others have been injured following a shooting at an Alabama mall prior to Black Friday shopping.
Authorities say the shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, a nearby suburb of Birmingham.
Police say a fight between two teens, including an 18-year-old, resulted in a gunfire exchange. One teen fled but was confronted by two Hoover police officers.
Captain Gregg Rector said at a news conference that a Hoover officer "did engage that individual, shot him and he is dead on the scene."
The second teen was hospitalised in serious condition. Rector said a 12-year-old girl also struck by gunfire was hospitalized. Her condition was not immediately known.
The Riverchase Galleria said the mall is closed until further notice.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
