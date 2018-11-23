GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Teen Opens Fire in Alabama Mall

Police say a fight between two teens, including an 18-year-old, resulted in a gunfire exchange. One teen fled but was confronted by two Hoover police officers.

Associated Press

Updated:November 23, 2018, 1:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
1 Dead, 2 Injured After Teen Opens Fire in Alabama Mall
Representative image (Reuters)
Hoover (Alabama): One teen is dead and two others have been injured following a shooting at an Alabama mall prior to Black Friday shopping.

Authorities say the shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, a nearby suburb of Birmingham.

Police say a fight between two teens, including an 18-year-old, resulted in a gunfire exchange. One teen fled but was confronted by two Hoover police officers.

Captain Gregg Rector said at a news conference that a Hoover officer "did engage that individual, shot him and he is dead on the scene."

The second teen was hospitalised in serious condition. Rector said a 12-year-old girl also struck by gunfire was hospitalized. Her condition was not immediately known.

The Riverchase Galleria said the mall is closed until further notice.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery