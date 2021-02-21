News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»World»1 Dead, 4 Injured in Shooting at American Legion in Missouri
1-MIN READ

1 Dead, 4 Injured in Shooting at American Legion in Missouri

Representative image.

Representative image.

One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in southeast Missouri, police said Sunday.

One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in southeast Missouri, police said Sunday.

KAIT-TV reported that officers found the five victims inside the American Legion Building in Kennett following the report of the shooting before 12:30 am Sunday.

Two people were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in critical condition. Two other victims were being treated at local hospitals.

No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.

The Missouri State Patrol and Dunklin County Sheriff's office are helping with the investigation.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...