1-MIN READ

1 Dead, 4 Wounded in Connecticut Club Shooting

Representative image (Reuters)

In a tweet posted around 3 am, police described the location as a nightclub in Hartford's South End.

Hartford: Multiple people were shot at a Connecticut nightclub, leaving one person dead, police said early Sunday.

Preliminary information indicated four others were wounded, Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero told The Associated Press.

In a tweet posted around 3 a.m., police described the location as a nightclub in Hartford's South End. The address provided in the tweet corresponds to the location of Majestic Lounge.

A phone call to the number listed on Majestic Lounge's Facebook pages was not answered.

Further details, including information about the shooter, weren't immediately available.

Just before 4:30 a.m., Cicero said police were still in the early stages of investigating and there were "a lot of moving parts."

