1 Dead, 5 Shot in Northeast Washington DC Apartment Complex, Police Say

One person was killed and five others were shot late on Monday (local time) at an apartment complex in the northeastern part of Washington DC.

Washington DC police earlier said they were investigating a shooting incident in northeast DC where multiple people were shot.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting incident happened in the 1500 Block of F Street via a tweet. The police did not reveal how many people were shot but confirmed there were multiple victims.

The identity of the victims and the suspect has not been released by the authorities.

(This is a developing story. More details are being added)

