CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#Al-Zawahiri#IndvsWI#MonsoonSession
Home » News » World » 1 Dead, 5 Shot in Northeast Washington DC Apartment Complex, Police Say
1-MIN READ

1 Dead, 5 Shot in Northeast Washington DC Apartment Complex, Police Say

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2022, 08:56 IST

Washington DC

Police officers inspect the shooting scene at the Benning Courts apartments (Image: NBCWashington)

Police officers inspect the shooting scene at the Benning Courts apartments (Image: NBCWashington)

The police officers are yet to reveal the identity of the suspect and the identities of those killed and injured

One person was killed and five others were shot late on Monday (local time) at an apartment complex in the northeastern part of Washington DC.

Washington DC police earlier said they were investigating a shooting incident in northeast DC where multiple people were shot.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting incident happened in the 1500 Block of F Street via a tweet. The police did not reveal how many people were shot but confirmed there were multiple victims.

The identity of the victims and the suspect has not been released by the authorities.

(This is a developing story. More details are being added)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 02, 2022, 08:22 IST
last updated:August 02, 2022, 08:56 IST