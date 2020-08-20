WORLD

1-MIN READ

1 dead after vehicle, light-rail trains collide in Baltimore

A woman died and two people sustained injuries Thursday when the vehicle they were in collided with two lightrail trains at an intersection in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE A woman died and two people sustained injuries Thursday when the vehicle they were in collided with two light-rail trains at an intersection in Baltimore.

The car was traveling east on a downtown Baltimore street around 7:30 a.m. when it crashed with a light-rail train moving south, the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement. The vehicle was then struck by another light-rail train traveling north. The collision left the vehicle wedged between the two trains.

Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 7-year-old child and a 30-year-old man were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a light-rail conductor was also taken to a hospital. It is unclear if the conductor suffered any injuries.

Police said investigators will review footage of surveillance cameras in the area that may have captured the crash.

  First Published: August 20, 2020, 11:41 PM IST
