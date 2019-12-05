1 Dead and 14 Missing in Deadly Fire in Ukraine: President Zelensky

Kiev: Fourteen people remain missing from a fire that claimed a student's life in Ukraine's southern port city of Odessa, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.

The fire broke out in a college building in central Odessa on Wednesday, killing a 16-year-old female student and injuring 27 others.

The blaze had been contained by Thursday morning, but dozens of firefighters were still combing through the partly destroyed walls of the six-storey building.

Zelensky wrote in a Facebook post: "We all hope that of the 14 missing people, as many as possible will be found safe and sound. But I do not want to deceive anyone -- there may be more victims."

Seven firefighters were among the injured and five people were in a serious condition.

"We all are praying" for them, said Zelensky, 41.

"We know that doctors are doing everything possible to save them. And impossible too."

The authorities have opened a probe into the blaze. The mayor of Odessa said the city would observe two days of mourning on Thursday and Friday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.