Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

1 Killed, 2 Injured as Man Opens Fire After Argument Inside California Costco Store

Witnesses said a man with a Mohawk haircut was arguing with someone near a freezer section when he pulled a gun and fired at least six shots.

Associated Press

Updated:June 16, 2019, 7:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
1 Killed, 2 Injured as Man Opens Fire After Argument Inside California Costco Store
Image for Representation. Reuters.
Loading...

Corona (United States): A gunman who had been in an argument inside a Southern California Costco store opened fire killing a man, wounding two other people and sparking a stampede of terrified shoppers before he was taken into custody, police said.

Police swarmed the store after shots were reported shortly Friday night at the huge warehouse store about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, where families were stocking up for the week or dropping by for weekend steaks.

Among the wounded was an off-duty Los Angeles police officer. The officer was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital, Los Angeles Police officer Greg Kraft said Saturday. Kraft did not know the nature of the officer's injuries.

Witnesses told KCAL-TV that a man with a Mohawk haircut was arguing with someone near a freezer section when he pulled a gun and fired at least six shots.

The man involved in the argument was killed and two other people were wounded, Corona police Lt. Jeff Edwards said. In statement issued early Saturday, Corona police said their conditions were unknown.

The suspected gunman told officers he had been injured and was taken to the hospital, Edwards said. It was unclear how the man was hurt.

No identities were immediately released.

Police said the name of the deceased won't be released until the Riverside County coroner notifies family.

Shoppers and employees described terror and chaos as the shots rang out. Shrieks can be heard on video shot by shopper Nikki Tate, who had stopped by the store with her daughter to pick up steaks for Father's Day.

"Walked back to the meat section and just immediately heard about six or seven shots and got on the ground," she told KNBC in Los Angeles . "Didn't know if this was another mass shooting." In the video, her daughter says, "Mommy, we need to go." The two huddled together.

Christina Colis told the Riverside Press-Enterprise that she was in the produce area when she heard six to seven shots and hid with other shoppers in a refrigerated produce room. She said her mother saw people injured on the floor.

Corona resident Will Lungo, 45, said he and his wife were near the produce and alcohol sections when he heard gunshots.

"I thought maybe someone dropped a bottle of wine, but then I kept hearing shots," Lungo told the Press-Enterprise. "An employee came in and helped us out through the emergency exit."

Witnesses told KCAL-TV that shoppers and employees rushed to the exits. The station reported that, at one point, more than 100 people were outside the store.

Corona police said purses, cellphones and backpacks, were left behind by panicked shoppers. The warehouse store is holding shopping bags and other items abandoned by shoppers.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram